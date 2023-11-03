Apple mulls sending experts to India over 'state-sponsored' hack attempt alerts: Report

To defend its stand regarding "alerts" on "state-sponsored attackers" attempting to breach certain iPhones, Apple is reportedly mulling sending executives specialised in 'threat notifications' to explain the rationale behind these alerts.

Several Opposition leaders, including TMC's Mahua Moitra and Congress's Shashi Tharoor, claimed they had received "state-sponsored" attack notification from Apple through an SMS and email.

"We are assessing the situation and are in constant touch with our headquarters, considering the urgency on the matter and seriousness around it,” a source told The Times of India. “If the need be, we will involve the teams who are tasked with privacy and device security matters for a broader perspective on why certain specific alerts are issued."

Regarding the use of the term "state-sponsored attacker" in the alerts, sources further explained to the publication that it is applied when the attempted breach is highly sophisticated, which in turn, indicates the work of certain agencies specialised in government-level operations.