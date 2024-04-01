India Politics Updates: Katchatheevu unmasked DMK's double standards, says PM Modi

Hitting out at DMK and Congress, Modi wrote on 'X' and said that both the parties are family units and care only about the rise of their sons and daughters.
He said the the details of Katchatheevu show DMK's 'double standards' and that the party has done nothing to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interest.
"Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests. New details emerging on #Katchatheevu have UNMASKED the DMK’s double standards totally. Congress and DMK are family units. They only care that their own sons and daughters rise. They don’t care for anyone else. Their callousness on Katchatheevu has harmed the interests of our poor fishermen and fisherwomen in particular", he wrote on 'X'.
BJP supporters in the United States held car rally in 20 different American cities to express their support for PM Modi.
While speaking to the media in J&K's Kathua, Union Minister and Udhampur constituency BJP candidate Dr Jitendra Singh said that BJP is not competing with anyone and has no opposition,
"We are not competing with anyone. There is no one in our opposition. But it is people's enthusiasm that such a crowd gathers for PM Narendra Modi and the development... Every developmental work is done after 2014", he said.
Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on Sunday claimed that the ruling party's fort in Odisha is "crumbling" and it has already realised that.
Mahtab returned to Odisha on Sunday after joining the BJP in New Delhi on March 28. He was accorded a grand welcome at the Bhubaneswar airport, from where he went to the BJP state headquarters in a rally of motorcycles and four-wheelers.
The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday launched a "one note, one vote" campaign seeking donations to contest Lok Sabha elections claiming the party has run out of money since its bank accounts have been frozen by the BJP-led Central government.
Speaking on the occasion, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari said the move to freeze the bank accounts after the model code of conduct kicked in was aimed at financially weakening the party in the run-up to elections.