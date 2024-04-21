India Politics Updates: Posters of I.N.D.I.A. leaders put up in Ranchi ahead of Opposition alliance's mega rally

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had told him in 2019 that he would groom his son Aaditya Thackeray as the next CM of Maharashtra as part of the power-sharing agreement between the two parties.

Thackeray also said Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, had told him that he would move to the Centre in the next two to three years.

Addressing a rally in Dharavi, Thackeray claimed the then BJP chief Amit Shah had come to Matoshree, the private residence of the Thackerays, to seek an alliance with Shiv Sena (undivided).