India Politics Updates: Posters of I.N.D.I.A. leaders put up in Ranchi ahead of Opposition alliance's mega rally

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had told him in 2019 that he would groom his son Aaditya Thackeray as the next CM of Maharashtra as part of the power-sharing agreement between the two parties.
Thackeray also said Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, had told him that he would move to the Centre in the next two to three years.
Addressing a rally in Dharavi, Thackeray claimed the then BJP chief Amit Shah had come to Matoshree, the private residence of the Thackerays, to seek an alliance with Shiv Sena (undivided).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Christians in Kerala have become fed up with the "lies" of the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF while asserting that the trust of the community in the BJP has grown stronger.
Modi asserted that members of the community have been supporting the BJP in many places, including Goa and the northeast states.
In an interview to Asianet News ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in all 20 seats of Kerala on April 26, Modi said the trust of the Christian community in the BJP has grown stronger and the party will continue to do everything possible for their welfare.
A case was registered against Samajwadi Party MLA from Baheri, Attaur Rahman, on Saturday for making false allegations and hurling abuses on BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bareilly, Chhatrapal Gangwar, and his nephew, police said.
Circle Officer (CO) Pankaj Srivastava said that acting on the complaint of Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Devarniya police station area, a case under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence. language etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 500 (punishment for defamation) was registered against Baheri MLA Attaur Rahman in the Kotwali police station on Saturday evening on the orders of the Senior Superintendent of Police.
The AAP on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Congress to support its candidates in the upcoming Delhi mayoral polls.
Addressing a press conference here, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and the party's Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in-charge Durgesh Pathak expressed confidence that the AAP-Congress alliance will win the April 26 polls by a huge margin.
"We welcome this move (of the Congress). Together, we will fight against dictatorship and a corrupt government. The AAP and the Congress will together contest the MCD election and win the polls by a huge margin," Pathak said.