India Political Updates: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar jail today
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 02:45 IST
Highlights
02:4424 Apr 2024
Posters of Robert Vadra seen outside Congress' office in Gauriganj, Amethi
02:4424 Apr 2024
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar jail today: AAP
02:4424 Apr 2024
An independent candidate from Aurangabad seat goes to file nomination on camel
(Published 24 April 2024, 02:44 IST)