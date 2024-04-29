Lok Sabha Election Updates | Congress releases list of 2 candidates for LS polls, 8 for assembly elections in Odisha

Here's what BJP candidate from Hubli-Dharwad Pralhad Joshi said about the upcoming poll. He is eyeing record fifth win from the constituency
"Preparation is exceptionally good. I always be in touch with people. Election machinery has been set. I am quite confident to win the election for the 5th time. Majority of infrastructure work was taken up. Many projects came here in the last 10 years during the PM Modi's regime. Youths go to Bengaluru for jobs, they want the jobs here. We are developing airport in a big way. We are trying for better connectivity between Dharwad and Bengaluru. We are trying to reduce the travel time to 4 hours."
03:0229 Apr 2024
Chandrababu Naidu, though he claims that he has 40 years of experience in politics, I consider him a most selfish politician and inexperienced politician as far as understanding the people's minds is concerned: V Vijaysai Reddy
Andhra Pradesh | Rajya Sabha MP & YSRCP candidate from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency V Vijaysai Reddy says, "This election is going to be the fight between the poor downtrodden on one side and the rich, neo-rich and super-rich on the other side.
YSRCP is one political party which always maintains the secular fabric of the country: Rajya Sabha MP & YSRCP candidate from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency V Vijaysai Reddy
Rajya Sabha MP & YSRCP candidate from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency V Vijaysai Reddy says, "YSRCP is one political party which always maintains the secular fabric of the country. There are different religions, different castes and different customs and it is a unique country with different sets of people. YSRCP will truly follow the constitutional, the spirit of the constitution and maintain the secular fabric in so far as the bills that are concerned which are not acceptable for any particular religion which affect the sentiment of the people be it the Uniform Civil Code or any other bill which is not acceptable to the religious leaders will not be supported by YSRCP..."
03:0229 Apr 2024
Nizamabad, Telangana: Congress Nizamabad constituency candidate T Jeevan Reddy interacts with farmers of Ankapur village and listens to their grievances
BJP has fielded its sitting MP Arvind Dharmapuri from this seat. Voting for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will be held on May 13.