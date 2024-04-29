Lok Sabha Election Updates | Congress releases list of 2 candidates for LS polls, 8 for assembly elections in Odisha

Rajya Sabha MP & YSRCP candidate from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency V Vijaysai Reddy says, "YSRCP is one political party which always maintains the secular fabric of the country. There are different religions, different castes and different customs and it is a unique country with different sets of people. YSRCP will truly follow the constitutional, the spirit of the constitution and maintain the secular fabric in so far as the bills that are concerned which are not acceptable for any particular religion which affect the sentiment of the people be it the Uniform Civil Code or any other bill which is not acceptable to the religious leaders will not be supported by YSRCP..."