Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who is Akshay Kanti Bam? Congress nominee who withdrew candidature days ahead of polling in Indore

In 2019, he was honoured with the icon of MP award by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. He is also involved in running local law and management colleges in Indore.

Bam has been politically active for the last few years and was involved with Congress for the last 10 years. In the 2023 state assembly polls, Bam had staked a claim on Congress ticket from Indore-4 assembly seat. However, Congress did not give him a ticket for the state polls, and instead fielded the 45-year-old leader from the Indore Lok Sabha seat where he was slated to challenge veteran BJP leader and sitting MP Shankar Lalwani, who won with one of the highest margins in the 2019 elections.

Cases against Bam

According to Bam’s affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, he has three cases pending against him. Two cases pertain to land disputes, while the third case against him involves an offense related to rash and negligent driving in 2018.

Sources within the Congress party said that Bam was given the ticket after a senior leader expressed reluctance to contest from Indore which is a citadel of BJP for decades.