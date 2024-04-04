India Political Updates: Sanjay Nirupam to announce plans today after getting expelled from Congress late last night

Tapas Roy was with the Trinamool Congress earlier, and resigned from the party after more than two decades of association.
Congress' national spokesperson, Gourav Vallabh resigned from party citing 'discomfort' with the way 'the party is moving today'.
"I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country. I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party", he wrote in a post on 'X'.
As Congress expelled Sanjay Nirupam on late Wednesday evening, the former MP from Mumbai who incurred the party's wrath over his remarks targeting the ally Shiv Sena (UBT) said he would announce his next decision on Thursday.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, hours after being released from the Tihar jail on Wednesday, slammed the BJP in a speech alleging it wanted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation to stop free water, electricity and Mohalla clinics in the capital.
Singh, who got bail in the alleged excise policy scam from the Supreme Court on Tuesday, also asked the BJP if the prime minister will join the probe if police from the opposition-ruled Bengal, Punjab and Tamil Nadu knocked at his doors.
The PDP and the National Conference -- the two INDIA bloc partners in Jammu and Kashmir -- will be taking on each other on the three Lok Sabha seats in the valley.
Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP accused National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah of leaving them "no option".
Abdullah, however, hit back saying the PDP was going back on the understanding reached between the constituents of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in 2020.