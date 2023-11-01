JOIN US
Homeindia

Army chief visits Siachen Base Camp, forward posts

Last Updated 01 November 2023, 10:08 IST

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Wednesday visited the Siachen Base Camp and forward posts, and reviewed the operational preparedness there, sources said.

Gen Pande reached Leh on Tuesday, they said.

The Siachen Glacier, at a height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range, is known as the highest militarised zone in the world.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

"The Army chief visited Siachen Base Camp and forward posts today," a defence source told PTI, adding that he also reviewed the operational preparedness during the visit.

(Published 01 November 2023, 10:08 IST)
