<p>New Delhi: Amid China and Pakistan's continuous attempts to woo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lanka</a>, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi is set to visit the island nation next week for furthering the bilateral defence cooperation and promoting India as a "reliable security partner."</p><p>The December 1-2 visit by the Chief of the Army Staff comes four years after former Army Chief's Gen M M Naravane's official trip in 2021.</p><p>In his interactions with Sri Lankan political and military leadership, Gen Dwivedi would share the Indian perspectives on emerging regional and global security challenges, especially at a time when the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean Region face new and evolving strategic pressures, sources said, in a veiled reference to Chinese muscle flexing in the IOR.</p><p>Earlier this month, an Indian and Pakistani warship made a port call in Sri Lanka. INS Sukanya and PNS Saif were at Colombo almost at the same time signaling the strategic importance of the island.</p><p>In September, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi traveled to Colombo, underscoring the growing maritime cooperation between the two nations.</p><p>This was months after the official visit of Commander of Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo in June 2025, where he revisited the Indian Military Academy as the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade and Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage visit in 2023, which reflected Sri Lanka's continued emphasis on maintaining close professional ties with India.</p><p>Both nations uphold the principles of strategic autonomy and share a firm stance against terrorism, rooted in mutual experiences and a common vision for regional security.</p><p>Their collaboration extends to multilateral platforms as well, with Sri Lanka supporting India's aspirations for permanent membership in the UN Security Council and India backing Sri Lanka's pursuit of an expanded role in groups such as BRICS.</p><p>The Army Chief's visit would also align with India's broader commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's security stabilisation, defence preparedness and long-term institutional strengthening, sources said.</p><p>Gen Dwivedi on Tuesday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, paying homage to the sacrifice of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran and other IPKF soldiers during Operation Pawan. This was for the first time, the sacrifices by the veterans of the Indian Peace Keeping Forces were recognised on such a scale in India.</p>