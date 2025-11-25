Menu
Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi to visit Sri Lanka in December

The December 1-2 visit by the Chief of the Army Staff comes four years after former Army Chief’s Gen M M Naravane’s official trip in 2021.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 15:37 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 15:37 IST
India NewsWorld newsSri Lanka

