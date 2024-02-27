'Article 21 is the soul of the Constitution': Supreme Court urges expedited decision in bail cases

"We, therefore, request the chief justice of the High Court of Bombay to convey our request to all the judges exercising the criminal jurisdiction to decide the matter pertaining to bail/anticipatory bail as expeditiously as possible," the bench said.

"Needless to state, Article 21 is the soul of the Constitution as the liberty of a citizen is of paramount importance," the bench said.

"Not deciding the matter pertaining to liberty of a citizen expeditiously and shunting away the matter on one or the other ground would deprive the party of their precious right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," it said.

The bench asked the registrar (judicial) of the apex court to communicate its order to the registrar (judicial) of the high court who would place it before chief justice shall place it before the Bombay High Court chief justice.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by an accused who had challenged a March 30, 2023 Bombay High Court order disposing of his bail application while permitting him to file such a plea before the trial court.

While observing that the accused was in jail for about seven-and-a-half-years, the high court said it appeared that prior to the filing of the bail application, the accused had filed a similar plea which was withdrawn in April 2022.

On January 29 this year, the top court quashed the high court order of March last year and asked it to decide the matter on merits within two weeks. Following this, the high court on February 12 gave bail to the accused.