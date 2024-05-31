Home
Artificial intelligence should be prevented from dominating 'original intelligence': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Inaugurating the 'International Circus Festival' here, Naqvi stressed the importance of promoting, protecting and preserving the skills of circus.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 13:25 IST
New Delhi: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said artificial intelligence (AI) should be prevented from dominating 'original intelligence' as there is no match for real art, skill, caliber and competence.

Inaugurating the 'International Circus Festival' here, Naqvi stressed the importance of promoting, protecting and preserving the skills of circus.

"The growing technology of artificial intelligence cannot hijack real intelligence," he said.

The 'International Circus Festival' is being organised by the Rambo Circus at the Siri Fort Auditorium here.

There is a direct competition between AI and real art, skill, strength, caliber and competence, Naqvi said.

"We have to prevent 'artificial intelligence' from dominating 'original intelligence'," he added.

Published 31 May 2024, 13:25 IST
India NewsAIMukhtar Abbas Naqvi

