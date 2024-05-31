Artificial intelligence should be prevented from dominating 'original intelligence': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said artificial intelligence (AI) should be prevented from dominating 'original intelligence' as there is no match for real art, skill, caliber and competence.

Inaugurating the 'International Circus Festival' here, Naqvi stressed the importance of promoting, protecting and preserving the skills of circus.

"The growing technology of artificial intelligence cannot hijack real intelligence," he said.