arunachal pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh announces 3% hike in Dearness Allowance for regular employees

There are 68,818 regular employees in the northeastern state. With the revision, the DA and DR will rise from 50% to 53%, providing enhanced financial support.
PTI
24 October 2024, 09:20 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 09:20 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Dearness Allowance

