Indian Army flags off motorcycle expedition in Arunachal to commemorate Battle of Walong

The expedition was organised to honour the soldiers who fought for the nation during the 1962 Sino-India conflict and commemorate the Battle of Walong, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 11:01 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 11:01 IST
