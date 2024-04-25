JOIN US
Massive landslide at Arunachal-China border; highway washes away

A government advisory has been issued for the same, and the restoration of the highway will take at least three days.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 05:54 IST

A massive landslide at the Arunachal Pradesh-China border on Thursday has washed off a highway, thus cutting off Dibang from the rest of the country, according to an X post.

Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country, the CM's office said.

NDTV reported that restoration will take at least three days.

More to follow...

(Published 25 April 2024, 05:54 IST)
