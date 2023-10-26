Museum showcasing artefacts of Hump Ops of WWII to be inaugurated soon: Arunachal CM

During World War II, the Allied Forces led by the United States flew supplies over the Himalayas. The route was known as "The Hump' because of the altitude of the Eastern Himalayas. Many of their aircraft went missing in Arunachal Pradesh and were never found in the remote jungles and mountains."

"The Hump route traverses regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tibet, Yunnan (China) and Myanmar, and it is estimated that nearly 650 aircraft crashed in these areas during World War II due to the extreme flying conditions," Khandu said on Wednesday evening, after reviewing the progress of the ongoing work here.