Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaarunachal pradesh

School teacher arrested for raping students in Arunachal Pradesh

A case has been registered with the women police station at Hapoli under POSCO Act and further investigation is under way.
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 13:15 IST

Follow Us

A 50-year-old teacher at a private school in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting and raping several students, police said.

The principal of the school in Hapoli area was also nabbed for not taking any action despite having knowledge of the crime, a senior police officer said.

Based on an FIR lodged by a parent, police nabbed the accused teacher and the principal on Sunday, Lower Subansiri Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra said.

The accused has allegedly raped at least two-three students of classes 5 and 6, he said.

A case has been registered with the women police station at Hapoli under POSCO Act, he said, adding that further investigation is under way.

In November last year, a hostel warden of a school in Shi-Yomi district was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting six boys and 15 girls, six of who were raped.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 September 2023, 13:15 IST)
India NewsCrimeArunachal Pradesh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT