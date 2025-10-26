<p>From the ancient hills of Kanakapura in South Karnataka comes a river fish curry that’s pure flavour and tradition in every bite. Chef Aadharsh Tatpathi brings alive this regional delicacy using the Kollur or Croaker fish, slow-cooked in a spicy, tangy curry.<br><br>The magic lies in the freshly ground masala - made with Byadagi chillies, coriander seeds, mustard, fenugreek, and a touch of tamarind - all roasted to perfection before blending into a rich paste. The curry is prepared separately, the masala folded in, and finally, the tender fish is simmered till it soaks in all the flavour.</p>.Kollegal Nalli Pulao | Subtle, Aromatic Mutton Rice from Karnataka.<p>Perfect with ragi balls or steamed rice, this Kanakapura River Fish Curry is a celebration of local taste, tradition, and technique, a must-try for anyone who loves authentic Karnataka cuisine!<br><br>Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4 is an initiative by Prajavani & Deccan Herald.<br>Presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil<br>LPG Partner- Indane<br>Kitchen Partner - TTK Prestige<br>Special Partner – Bhima Jewellers<br>Snacks Partner - Lays<br>In Association with – SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken & ECO CRYSTAL WATER TREATMENT</p>