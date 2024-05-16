Arvind Kejriwal mum on Swati Maliwal 'assault' issue, Akhilesh Yadav says other matters more important at joint presser

Lucknow: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal refused comment on the Swati Maliwal 'assault' at a joint press conference on Thursday where Akhilesh Yadav said there are "more important things" to discuss.

AAP leader Sanjay Sing, also present at the press conference here, said there should be no politics on the issue.

He then targeted the BJP government and raised the issue of a Manipuri woman being paraded naked, the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal and Maliwal being 'beaten' up by police during protests by wrestlers when she was the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief.

When Kejriwal was asked a question over the alleged assault of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal, Yadav took the microphone, and said, "There are more important things than that".

He then unfolded a piece of paper and said, "BJP people are not with anyone, it is a 'gang' that lodges false cases".