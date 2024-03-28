Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody extended till April 1

The ED sought his further custody for seven days, saying data from his four digital devices, seized during searches at his residence on March 21, are yet to be extracted as he has yet not provided password or login credentials.

During the ED custody, data in one mobile phone, belonging to arrestee's wife, has been extracted and is being analysed, the agency led by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said.

Further, statements of three other persons have also been taken during the period of remand. During the ED Custody period, C Arvind, PS to then Dy CM Manish Sisodia who was handed over the draft GoM report 2021-22 at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal and in his presence, was confronted with him.

"Statement of one of the candidates of AAP of Goa elections in 2022 is also recorded during this period. He has allegedly revealed that he was not having any money and his election expenditure (all expenses for rallies/events/public hoardings) was taken care by AAP Office Delhi only through their associates," it also said.

The ED also summoned AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar to confront him with Kejriwal. During the hearing, Kejriwal himself submitted that he was not opposing the application for custodial remand. He, however, claimed the entire case was a political conspiracy and the agency was being used to extract statement from approver against him.

He also contended the ED can't force him to unlock his devices.

The ED had earlier claimed Kejriwal was the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi excise scam as he was involved in formulating the policy in 2021-22 to favour certain persons and in exchange of bribe over Rs 100 Cr.

It claimed Rs 45 Cr, the part of money received through Hawala routes, were used in Goa Assembly elections.

During the ED remand period, summons were issued to senior excise officials in Punjab who were involved in the arm-twisting of certain wholesalers of Delhi when they refused to pay the demanded bribes in Delhi.

"The factories of these wholesalers were either shut down or not allowed to dispatch their goods in Punjab by these Punjab Excise Officials when the demands of bribes were not fulfilled in Delhi. However, they could not appear on these summons due to Hooch Tragedy in Sangrur Punjab and sought some time," the agency said.