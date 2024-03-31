JOIN US
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to attend I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally

Top I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are set to attend the rally being held in the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest just before the Lok Sabha polls.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will attend the I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday and read out a message from her husband who is in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with an excise policy-linked case, AAP sources said.

"Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will participate in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's maha rally at Ramlila Maidan. She will read out her husband's message from ED custody. It will be his message for the country," a party source said.

The 'Save Democracy' rally - will also be attended by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

