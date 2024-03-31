Arvind Kejriwal's wife to attend I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally

Top I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are set to attend the rally being held in the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest just before the Lok Sabha polls.
"Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will participate in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's maha rally at Ramlila Maidan. She will read out her husband's message from ED custody. It will be his message for the country," a party source said.
The 'Save Democracy' rally - will also be attended by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.
(Published 31 March 2024, 05:15 IST)