ASI, Bihar govt row over removal of encroachments around Nalanda Mahavihara

'The district administration has been maintaining a 'zero tolerance' policy towards encroachments. We regularly conduct encroachment removal drives in the district city and also in the vicinity of Nalanda Mahavihara and take action against encroachers. But the ASI should also play a proactive role and start its facelift work around the world heritage site. Currently, encroachments are being removed around Nalanda Mahavihara. I hope that the ASI will now utilise the vacant land,' said the DM, mentioning that he recently received a letter from Deepak Anand, additional secretary-cum-director (archaeology), art, culture and youth department of Bihar government regarding immediate removal of encroachments around the heritage site.