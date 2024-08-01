Assam floods and Wayanad landslides aside, one-fourth of India faces rainfall deficit

New Delhi: While floods in Assam and heavy rainfall-induced landslides in Kerala have drawn global attention, 25 per cent of the 36 meteorological subdivisions in India are still reeling from a rainfall deficit halfway through the monsoon season.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the country experienced nine per cent more rainfall than normal in July (306.6 mm compared to the normal of 280.5 mm) with a cumulative precipitation of 453.8 mm against the normal of 445.8 mm since June 1, a surplus of two per cent.

However, the rainfall in July was unevenly distributed, both spatially and temporally.

East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and parts of the northeast have recorded significant rainfall deficits.

The rainfall deficit in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir ranged from 35 per cent to 45 per cent.

The rainfall deficit in East and Northeast India increased from 13.3 per cent on June 30 to 19 per cent on July 31, with the region recording 610.2 mm of rainfall against the normal of 752.5 mm so far this monsoon season.

Northwest India recorded 182.4 mm of rainfall in July, compared to the normal of 209.7 mm, a deficit of 13 per cent. The region has received 235 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, against the normal of 287.8 mm, a shortfall of 18 per cent.

Central India received 33 per cent more rainfall than normal in July, with 427.2 mm of precipitation compared to the normal of 321.3 mm. Overall, the region has recorded 574.2 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, against the normal of 491.6 mm.

The southern peninsula received 36 per cent more rainfall in July, with 279.2 mm compared to the normal of 204.5 mm. Overall, it has recorded 463.1 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, against the normal of 365.5 mm, an excess of 27 per cent.