17 Bangladeshis apprehended in Assam for entering India illegally, sent back: CM Himanta

Around 100 people have so far been apprehended in the state for illegally entering the country following turmoil in Bangladesh, and sent back, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 08:55 IST

Guwahati: Seventeen Bangladeshis, including eight children, were sent back on Saturday after they were apprehended in Assam for allegedly entering India illegally, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Taking firm stance against infiltration, @assampolice pushed back 9 Bangladeshis and 8 children across the border in the wee hours today," he said in a post on X, sharing a photo of the illegal immigrants.

Around 100 people have so far been apprehended in the state for illegally entering the country following turmoil in Bangladesh, and sent back, officials said.

Published 28 September 2024, 08:55 IST
