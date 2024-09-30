39 sub-districts to become operational in Assam from Oct 4

<p>Guwahati: Thirty-nine sub-districts of Assam, formed to increase administrative efficiency, will become functional from October 4, an official notification said.</p><p>The headquarters of these sub-districts, called 'Xama-zilla' in Assamese, will also become operational on the same day, it said.</p><p>"The Governor of Assam is pleased to notify that the sub-districts are known as 'Xama-Zilla' in Assamese and 39 nos. of the following Sub-districts 'Xama-Zilla' along with the headquarters shall become functional with effect from 4th October 2024 in the public interest," said the notification, signed by General Administration Department commissioner and secretary MS Manivannan.</p>.Internet suspended for eight hours in Assam to 'maintain sanctity' of govt recruitment tests.<p>The sub-districts will be headed by an assistant district commissioner and aided by two assistant commissioners, besides officials and staff of various relevant departments.</p><p>The state government had earlier decided to create the sub-districts for administrative expediency to derive maximum synergy, productivity and efficiency at the grassroots level and in aid of a good citizen-centric administration. </p>