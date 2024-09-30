Home
39 sub-districts to become operational in Assam from Oct 4

The sub-districts will be headed by an assistant district commissioner and aided by two assistant commissioners, besides officials and staff of various relevant departments.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 09:55 IST

