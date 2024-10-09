Home
AFSPA extended in 4 districts of Assam due to situation in Bangladesh

The districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar will remain 'disturbed area' under the AFSPA, the notification said.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 21:06 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 21:06 IST
India NewsAssamBangladeshMinistry of Home AffairsAFSPAMHA

