After protests, Assam hospital withdraws advisory asking female doctors to avoid isolated places

Guwahati: Following strong protests, Silchar Medical College Hospital on Wednesday withdrew its advisories in which it asked the female doctors and students to avoid isolated, poorly-lit and sparsely populated areas at night for their safety.
The advisories were issued on Monday stating that those were necessary in view of the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in Koklata recently that has triggered countrywide outrage.
"Female doctors, students and staff should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone. Avoid going off-campus during late or or odd-hours," said the advisories issued by the principal-cum-superintendent, Bhaskar Gupta on Monday.
This, however, came to light on Wednesday when the students and doctors staged a protest calling it "regressive and outrageous."
The students served 48-hours' ultimatum to the college authorities to withdraw the advisories. They also demanded proper arrangements for safety and security of the female doctors and staff in the college and hostel campuses.
Following the protests, Gupta issued another order on Wednesday withdrawing the advisories.
Silchar Medical College is one of the oldest medical colleges in Assam, situated in Cachar district.
Published 14 August 2024, 10:29 IST