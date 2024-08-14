After protests, Assam hospital withdraws advisory asking female doctors to avoid isolated places

Guwahati: Following strong protests, Silchar Medical College Hospital on Wednesday withdrew its advisories in which it asked the female doctors and students to avoid isolated, poorly-lit and sparsely populated areas at night for their safety.

The advisories were issued on Monday stating that those were necessary in view of the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in Koklata recently that has triggered countrywide outrage.

"Female doctors, students and staff should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone. Avoid going off-campus during late or or odd-hours," said the advisories issued by the principal-cum-superintendent, Bhaskar Gupta on Monday.