Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Ahead of Assembly polls, Assam seeks to expel 'declared foreigners' within a week of identification

Those failing to prove Indian citizenship with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off are declared foreigners and are lodged in detention centres till their expulsion.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 16:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsAssamBangladeshHimanta Biswa Sarmaillegal immigrants

Follow us on :

Follow Us