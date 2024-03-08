Anti-CAA protest resurfaces in Assam on eve of Modi’s visit

Guwahati: The fresh agitation against the Centre's move to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) began in Assam on Thursday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day-long visit to the state.

Members of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and 30 other organisations began the agitation with a motorcycle rally across Assam with slogans against the CAA.

"We have not accepted the CAA and will never accept it," chief advisor of the AASU, Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya told reporters. The students' organisations have announced a series of agitations in order to protest the Centre's move to implement the CAA.