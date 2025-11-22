Menu
‘Miyas’ vote unitedly, but our votes are scattered: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

'Miya' is originally a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, and the non-Bengali-speaking people generally identify them as Bangladeshi immigrants.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 15:01 IST
India NewsHimanta Biswa Sarma

