Assam: 14-year-old victim's gang-rape accused jumps in pond to escape police custody, dies

Prime accused in the gang rape case of a 14-year-old girl in Assam allegedly died by suicide, reported news agency PTI on Saturday, quoting police officials.
The accused was trying to escape police custody when he jumped into a pond and died, said the news agency.
The alleged gang rape of a teenager by three people in Assam's Nagaon district has triggered massive protests in the state. The girl was returning from tuition on her bicycle when the incident happened.
More to follow...
Published 24 August 2024, 03:03 IST