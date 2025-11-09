Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam begins eviction in forest land in Goalpara, bulldozers demolish houses

The state forest department officials said the eviction at Dahikata reserve was carried out as per an order of Guwahati High Court.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 16:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 16:00 IST
India NewsAssamForesteviction

Follow us on :

Follow Us