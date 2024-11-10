Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam: BJP, Congress claim gunshots fired at each other's supporters in bypoll-bound Samaguri

It was also alleged that three journalists who went to cover the violence, which happened on Saturday, were manhandled by Congress supporters.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 09:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 09:04 IST
BJPCongressShootoutBypollsgunshotsAssam News

Follow us on :

Follow Us