Assam

Assam BJP member expelled after suicide of woman leader

BJP sources said the woman leader was driven to take the extreme step after her intimate photos with another party leader had surfaced.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 17:02 IST

The ruling BJP in Assam on Saturday expelled one of its members from party membership after his name cropped up in connection with the alleged suicide of a woman leader.

A leader of BJP Kisan Morcha had died allegedly by suicide at her Guwahati residence on Friday, police said.

She had taken an overdose of sleeping pills, leading to her death as per preliminary reports.

BJP sources said the woman leader was driven to take the extreme step after her intimate photos with another party leader had surfaced.

As the police launched an investigation into the matter, the leader with whom she was seen in the photos was expelled from the primary membership of the party.

State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita ordered his expulsion with immediate effect.

Police said a case of unnatural death has been registered and no arrests have been made so far.

(Published 12 August 2023, 17:02 IST)
