<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to launch "airline model" business class bus after the completion of NH 66 widening work. The bus will cover Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam route in approximate time of four hours, as non-stop express service. </p><p>The bus promises luxury and premium feel just like business class flights. </p><p><strong>Here is what commuters can expect:</strong></p><p>The bus will have custom designed coaches, with a hostess on board and light food will be served to the passengers.</p><p>KSRTC will launch two 25 seater luxury buses with features like air suspension and comfortable seats. </p><p>As <a href="https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/kerala/2025/Oct/20/ksrtc-to-launch-airline-model-business-class-ride-hostess-to-serve-food">reported </a>by <em>The New Indian Express</em>, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said the tendering process will begin soon and the speciality of the bus will be luxury seating. </p><p>"We're in talks with companies in Vietnam and China to import specially designed, electronically operated reclining seats," he said. </p><p>Each seat in the bus will have a smart TV and headphones. </p><p>"Android devices to play their own content or enjoy KSRTC-provided selections like songs and comedy film scenes," he mentioned, as reported by the publication.</p><p>It will also have a small pantry with a microwave and food will be served to the passengers who will have to pre-order it while booking the tickets. The passengers can also purchase the food, if not pre-ordered while booking. </p><p>"This system is designed to minimise fares by offering the food as an optional purchase," the minister added. </p><p>The bus will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 6 am to reach Ernakulam by 10 am. Simultaneous service will run from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram, the publication reported. </p>