Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for state govt employees

With this, the total DA will be 53 per cent.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 12:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 12:20 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaDearness Allowance

Follow us on :

Follow Us