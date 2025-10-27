Menu
Assam excluded from SIR list: CEC says special orders to be issued separately

Phase two of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise will begin on November 4
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 14:18 IST
Published 27 October 2025, 14:18 IST
India NewsAssamElection CommissionECspecial intensive revision

