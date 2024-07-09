Assam flood situation improves marginally, 18.80 lakh still affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved marginally as the number of people reeling under the deluge in 27 districts decreased to around 18.80 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm rose to 85 with six more deaths reported on Monday, they said.

Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continued to flow over the danger level at different places with a forecast of rain in isolated places.

The affected population was 18,80,700 in 27 districts as compared to almost 22.75 lakh people suffering from the deluge on Sunday, the officials said.

Dhubri with nearly 4.75 lakh people reeling under water was the worst-hit district, followed by Cachar with over 2.01 lakh and Barpeta with nearly 1.36 lakh suffering from the flood.