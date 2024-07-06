Assam floods: Home Minster Amit Shah speaks to CM, says PM Modi stands firmly with state's people

Replying to Shah's post on X, Sarma said, ''Hon'ble Home MinisterShri @AmitShah ji, thank you so much for your concern and support. The government led by Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has been providing us with constant support and guidance." Assam has been reeling from floods, with over 24.5 lakh people affected in 30 districts and major rivers flowing above the danger level at several places.
So far, 52 people have lost their lives in this year's flood in Assam, while 12 others were killed in landslides and storms.
Cachar, Kamrup, Hailakandi, Hojai, Dhubri, Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, South Salmara, Darrang and Tinsukia are among the districts affected by the flood.
Dhubri with a population of 7,75,721, Darrang with 1,86,108, Cachar with 1,75,231, Barpeta with 1,39,399 and Morigaon with 1,46,045 are among the worst-hit districts, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).