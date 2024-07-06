Home
Assam floods: Home Minster Amit Shah speaks to CM, says PM Modi stands firmly with state's people

So far, 52 people have lost their lives in this year's flood in Assam, while 12 others were killed in landslides and storms.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 14:34 IST

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the flood situation in the state and said the NDRF and the SDRF are working on war footing to rescue and provide relief to affected people.

Shah also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to provide all possible assistance to the state in these challenging times.

"On account of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. Spoke with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji about the ongoing situation. The NDRF and the SDRF are working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing the victims," Shah wrote on X.

Replying to Shah's post on X, Sarma said, ''Hon'ble Home MinisterShri @AmitShah ji, thank you so much for your concern and support. The government led by Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has been providing us with constant support and guidance." Assam has been reeling from floods, with over 24.5 lakh people affected in 30 districts and major rivers flowing above the danger level at several places.

So far, 52 people have lost their lives in this year's flood in Assam, while 12 others were killed in landslides and storms.

Cachar, Kamrup, Hailakandi, Hojai, Dhubri, Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, South Salmara, Darrang and Tinsukia are among the districts affected by the flood.

Dhubri with a population of 7,75,721, Darrang with 1,86,108, Cachar with 1,75,231, Barpeta with 1,39,399 and Morigaon with 1,46,045 are among the worst-hit districts, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Published 06 July 2024, 14:34 IST
