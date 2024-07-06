Assam floods: Home Minster Amit Shah speaks to CM, says PM Modi stands firmly with state's people

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the flood situation in the state and said the NDRF and the SDRF are working on war footing to rescue and provide relief to affected people.

Shah also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to provide all possible assistance to the state in these challenging times.

"On account of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. Spoke with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji about the ongoing situation. The NDRF and the SDRF are working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing the victims," Shah wrote on X.