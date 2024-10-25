Assam Police seizes opium worth over Rs 1 crore

<p>Diphu: Police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday seized opium worth over Rs 1 crore from a truck and arrested the driver.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, police intensified vehicle checks in the Six Mile area under Dilai police station and intercepted a truck traveling from Manipur to Guwahati.</p>.Assam Assembly bypolls: Partners call Congress 'traitor' as it refuses to share seats.<p>During search, police found 12 packets of the contraband, weighing 11.5 kg, hidden in the truck's dashboard.</p>.<p>The driver, identified as Amit Singh, was arrested and a case has been registered at Dilai police station. </p>