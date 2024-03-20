Assam pollution control board rejects report calling Guwahati the second most polluted city

"Our data contradicts the report of IQAir, whose data source is not known. As per the IQAir report, the average PM2.5 concentration in Guwahati for 2023 has been reported as 105.4 microgram per cubic meter, which is almost reported at 200% more than the actual recorded value by the government of India through Central Pollution Control Board and the state board," said a statement issued by the state board.

The board said it monitors the air ambient quality through sophisticated Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations at four places in the city. "The quality data generated from these monitoring stations are recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board, ministry of environment and forests. The technology used in these stations is approved by USEPA and the government of India," it said.

The IQAir report on Tuesday said Guwahati was found to be the second highest polluted city in Central and South Asia 2023 with average PM2.5 concentration of 105.4 microgram per cubic meter. It said Begusarai in Bihar was found to be the most polluted city.