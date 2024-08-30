Home
Assam scraps 87-year-old practice of two-hour namaz break on Friday in state assembly

A notification said it was decided in view of the secular nature of the Constitution but the Opposition parties criticised it.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 10:00 IST

Comments

Guwahati: Assam Assembly has decided to end the two hour break for namaz on Friday, which has remained in practice for the past 87 years.

This was decided after the Rules of Procedure of Assam Assembly was amended by the Rules Committee headed by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

A notification issued on Friday, the last day of the autumn session of the Assembly, said the decision to do away with the practice was taken as such practice was not followed for other days of the week. It said the decision was taken in view of the secular nature of the Constitution.

This practice was started in 1937, when Assam Assembly started its functioning. House used to be adjourned at 11am on Friday for two hours to facilitate the Muslim MLAs to perform namaz and resume work after lunch.

"On all other days, the House used to conduct its proceedings without any such adjournment for religious purposes. Shri Biswajit Daimary, Hon'ble Speaker took note of this matter and in view of the secular nature of the Constitution, proposed that the Assam Legislative Assembly must conduct its proceedings on Fridays like any other day without any adjournment to facilitate Muslim members to go for namaz. Accordingly, the proposal to do away with this rule in the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly was placed before the Rules Committee headed by the Hon'ble Speaker," said the notification

The Rules Committee unanimously agreed to drop this rule. Accordingly, today, the House adopted a motion to amend this rule so as to provide for sitting of the House for conduct of its proceedings on Fridays like any other day. So, today history has been created by doing away with this colonial practice which was aimed at dividing the society on religious basis, it further said.

In a post on X, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said by doing away with the two hour Jumma break, the Assembly has prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage. "This practice was introduced by Muslim League’s Syed Saadulla in 1937. my gratitude to Hon’ble Speaker Shri @BiswajitDaimar5 dangoriya and our legislators for this historical decision," Sarma said.

Sources said the same will be in force from the next session of the Assembly (winter session).

The decision has been taken amid several statements of Sarma targeting the Bengali Muslims in Assam.

Published 30 August 2024, 10:00 IST
