Assam scraps 87-year-old practice of two-hour namaz break on Friday in state assembly

Guwahati: Assam Assembly has decided to end the two hour break for namaz on Friday, which has remained in practice for the past 87 years.

This was decided after the Rules of Procedure of Assam Assembly was amended by the Rules Committee headed by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

A notification issued on Friday, the last day of the autumn session of the Assembly, said the decision to do away with the practice was taken as such practice was not followed for other days of the week. It said the decision was taken in view of the secular nature of the Constitution.

This practice was started in 1937, when Assam Assembly started its functioning. House used to be adjourned at 11am on Friday for two hours to facilitate the Muslim MLAs to perform namaz and resume work after lunch.