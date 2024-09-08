Assam seeks ED, I-T Dept help to probe unregulated deposit schemes after over 60 arrests

Guwahati: After registering 28 cases and with over 60 arrests on record from across the state, Assam government has written to the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department for thorough investigation into alleged scams running online trading and unregulated deposit schemes.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Saram on Saturday evening said the cases have been handed over to the CID and special investigation teams have been set up to probe into the cases.
"Since these cases involve technical and financial transaction matters, we have already written to the ED and IT department. If required, we will write for a CBI inquiry at a later stage," Sarma said amid arrests and police drive against several absconding "prime accused" in the cases.
The CM said collection of money by others for investment in share markets is not permitted by the law and warned people against falling prey to such networks.
DGP GP Singh said action against such unregulated deposit schemes have been initiated in 14 districts and look out notices have been issued against 22 accused, who were evading legal action.
According to police, investigation revealed that crores were collected from depositors with the promise of investments in share markets and high returns. Some online applications were also created to collect the deposits.
Two "prime accused," Vishal Phukan and Swapnanil Das were arrested in Dibrugarh and Guwahati, following which names of several others emerged. One such name is Sumi Bora, a dancer, who gained popularity for her performances in several short videos in Assamese. Sumi is also absconding.
Police earlier said Phukan had promised 30 per cent returns from investments in just two months and collected crores from potential investors from across the state. The case was registered based on complaints from investors duped by the duo.
Assam police on Sunday said two more persons, Aniram Basumatary and Mithinga Narzary, were arrested from Gohpur in Biswanath Chariali district in North Assam for illegal collection of money through a mobile app, YBY App.
