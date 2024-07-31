Assam to issue birth certificates, Aadhaar cards to newborns in medical colleges: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government will launch a pilot project to simultaneously issue Aadhaar cards and birth certificates to newborns in 13 medical colleges.

At a press conference, he said, "A centre will be set up in the medical colleges to issue Aadhaar cards to a newborn within days of its birth.

Initially, it will be launched in medical colleges, the project will extend to district hospitals, aiming to ensure children receive both documents soon after birth without having to queue later." Sarma also detailed other initiatives, including a scheme to provide Rs 2 lakh to Below Poverty Line (BPL) youths for setting up small industries.