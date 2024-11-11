Assam woman stabbed to death, accused attempts to end life

<p>Kochi: A 27-year-old woman from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a> was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight at Perumbavoor by a man from the same state, who later tried to end his life, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The accused stabbed himself, consumed poison and is currently undergoing treatment at a government medical college here. He will be arrested once he is discharged, they said.</p>.<p>Police said the deceased woman, Fareeda Beegum, was attacked at around 10:45 am on Sunday at Mudikkal near Perumbavoor. The accused, Mahar Ali, 23, also from Assam, was found sitting beside her, holding the knife with blood stains all over his body.</p>.<p>The police took both of them to the hospital, where Beegum was declared dead. The accused, a worker in a plywood factory here, was later shifted to the medical college. His injuries are not serious, they said.</p>.Assam: BJP, Congress claim gunshots fired at each other's supporters in bypoll-bound Samaguri.<p>According to the police, Fareeda was married and her husband died two years ago. She and Ali were living together. Both of them went to Assam two months ago and a quarrel broke out between them. Later, the woman returned to Perumbavoor and the accused arrived here only two days ago.</p>.<p>The police suspect Sunday's attack may be the continuation of the quarrel. The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.</p>.<p>Ali has been booked under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, the police added. </p>