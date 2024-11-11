Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam woman stabbed to death, accused attempts to end life

The accused stabbed himself, consumed poison and is currently undergoing treatment at a government medical college here. He will be arrested once he is discharged, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 07:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 07:21 IST
India NewsAssamCrimeStabbing

Follow us on :

Follow Us