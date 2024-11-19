Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam's Karimganj district to be renamed Sribhumi: CM Himanta

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, Sarma said at a press conference here.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 17:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 17:03 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us