Bangladesh-born Hindu man living in Assam gets citizenship under CAA, Opposition parties slam BJP

Guwahati: The Opposition parties in Assam slammed ruling BJP over a Bangladesh-born Hindu man living in Assam given Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Dulon Das, who was born in Sylhet district of Bangladesh, have been living in Bengali-dominated Silchar in South Assam since 1988. He had applied for Indian citizenship in April days after the Centre issued the rules for implementation of the CAA.

On Tuesday, he received a message from the Centre about confirmation of his Indian citizenship. Das said that his family had migrated due to harassment in Bangladesh.

Although several others living in rest of the country were given citizenship under the CAA recently, Das became the first person living in the Northeast to get Indian citizenship.

Outrage in Northeast

Assam and parts of the Northeast witnessed strong protests in 2020 when the Parliament passed the CAA. At least five protesters died in police firing in Assam when the anti-CAA agitation turned violent.

The Opposition parties and organisations representing the indigenous communities carried out protests claiming that the CAA would allow lakhs of non-Muslim illegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship, and this would gradually reduce the indigenous communities into minorities.

The CAA allows the non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh till 2014, who faced religious persecution, to get Indian citizenship.