Bangladesh unrest increased influx of Muslims into India: Assam CM Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the unrest in Bangladesh has increased influx of Muslims into India, through the borders in the Northeast.

Sarma said that nearly 50 such Muslim migrants have been either arrested or pushed back from Assam since the unrest unfolded.

"Most worked in textile industries and fled as the industries halted operations. Most were heading to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to work in textile industries. I will write a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin soon with a request to check antecedents of those who recently joined the textile industries in his state," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

Hindus are not coming as suspected by many in Assam following the unrest in Bangladesh, he said.