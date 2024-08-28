Bangladesh unrest increased influx of Muslims into India: Assam CM Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the unrest in Bangladesh has increased influx of Muslims into India, through the borders in the Northeast.
Sarma said that nearly 50 such Muslim migrants have been either arrested or pushed back from Assam since the unrest unfolded.
"Most worked in textile industries and fled as the industries halted operations. Most were heading to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to work in textile industries. I will write a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin soon with a request to check antecedents of those who recently joined the textile industries in his state," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.
Hindus are not coming as suspected by many in Assam following the unrest in Bangladesh, he said.
He said three such migrants were pushed back from Karimganj in South Assam at around 5 am today
"We are deploying additional police personnel in railway stations and other places in Karimganj to detect such illegal migrants," he said.
"BSF has also intensified drive and vigil against such influx in Tripura and Meghalaya," the CM said.
Sarma said that his government would soon release a white paper to highlight the demographics changes that took place due to illegal migration of Muslims into Assam from neighbouring Bangladesh.
"Out of the 28,000 polling booths, demographic changes have taken place in 19,000," he said.
Published 28 August 2024, 07:04 IST