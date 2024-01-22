JOIN US
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi stopped from entering holy shrine in Assam, Cong workers stage sit-in

Initially, security officials stopped Gandhi, and later the Batadrava Than shrine management said that Rahul Gandhi can enter the shrine after 3 pm— which is after the completion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 04:39 IST

Congress leaders part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra staged a sit-in outside the Batadrava Than holy pilgrimage in Assam, after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was stopped from entering the shrine.

Initially, security officials stopped Gandhi, and later the Batadrava Than shrine management said that Rahul Gandhi could enter the shrine after 3 pm— which is after the completion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

"Everybody is going, then why not Rahul Gandhi?" said Congress leader K C Venugopal in response to a media query on Assam's Batadrava Than management asking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the shrine after 3 pm.

This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava on January 22, as there can be no competition between Lord Ram and the medieval age Vaishnav saint revered as an icon in the state.

