Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi stopped from entering holy shrine in Assam, Cong workers stage sit-in

Congress leaders part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra staged a sit-in outside the Batadrava Than holy pilgrimage in Assam, after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was stopped from entering the shrine.

Initially, security officials stopped Gandhi, and later the Batadrava Than shrine management said that Rahul Gandhi could enter the shrine after 3 pm— which is after the completion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.