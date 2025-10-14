<p>Guwahati: The CBI booked two government officials and an architect on charges of abetment of suicide of a young woman engineer in Assam's Bongaigaon district in July.</p><p>The accused includes Dinesh Medhi Sharma, an executive engineer, Aminul Islam, a sub-divisional officer, both in Public Works Department in Bongaigaon, and Debajit Sharma, an architect associated with M/s Aesthetic Creations, a private firm. They were earlier arrested by an SIT formed by Assam government following the alleged suicide on July 22.</p><p>Joshita Das, an assistant engineer in the PWD in the western Assam district was found dead inside her rented room. </p><p>In a suicide note purportedly written by her, the 26-year-old engineer blamed his colleagues of mental harassment by pressurising her to sign bills of contractors despite many anomalies. </p>.<p>As anger against the incident grew, the state government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) but later decided to hand over the case to the CBI. </p><p>"It is alleged that the deceased Joshita Das was under tremendous undue and illegitimate work pressure from her seniors/colleagues/ contractors including the accused Architect of a private company, SDO, PWD, Bongaigaon and Executive Engineer, PWD, Bongaigaon regarding a mini stadium project of PWD, Bongaigaon. It is also alleged that she was forced, coerced, criminally intimidated and threatened to prepare and pass estimates and bills in irregular manner which took a severe toll on her for which she had to take this extreme step and thereby putting an end to her life," the CBI said in a statement on Tuesday.</p>