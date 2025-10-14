Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

CBI takes over Assam woman engineer's suicide case; 3 booked for abetment

Joshita Das, an assistant engineer in the PWD in the western Assam district was found dead inside her rented room.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 16:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 16:18 IST
India NewsCBICrimeSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us