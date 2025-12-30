Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma favours three children to every Hindu to counter Muslim growth in Assam

He also claimed that if Hindus do not give birth to more children, there may not be people left to "look after the house".
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 15:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 15:25 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us